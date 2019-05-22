#CultureWars #LogosRising #Culture E. Michael Jones on Red Ice TV – Controlling the Masses: Sexual Revolution & Swedish Cinema E. Michael Jones Published on May 15, 2019

Author E. Michael Jones and editor of CultureWars.com joins Henrik to discuss his books Libido Dominandi, The Slaughter of Cities & The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit. We being speaking about Pastor Anderson who recently was banned from entering Ireland. Religious freedom is diminishing and censorship is increasing in the “free” and “open” West. We dissect who is behind it and why it’s being done. We move on to discuss how pornography and the sexual revolution was a tool of mass control by the establishment. We also focus on Sweden’s role in breaking the sexual taboo in cinema in the 1960’s. Sweden was spearheading social engineering and the government relocated people into Bauhaus style buildings in conjunction with the Million Programme. Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned Catholic author, lecturer, and the editor of Culture Wars magazine.

