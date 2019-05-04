MUST READ – When Michael Hoffman Met Minister Louis Farrakhan

The Ugly Truth

ED-NOTE – “So here is where we are at: We have a black man – Dr. Tony Martin – who clears white men’s names and white men are too dumb to accept his truth.

We have a group of Muslims does the same thing (The Nation of Islam), but we are so blinded by hate and self loathing that we reject it too.

And then we have the Jews whom we allow to put white guilt on non Jewish white shoulders, while they also get us to hate the ones actually defending us.” Ryan M.

As Michael Hoffman himself admits, almost laments: