Forget The USA: The Jewish State’s History Of Regime-Changing, Arming, Training And Supporting Dictatorships Worldwide

“Both the first Rabin Government and the Begin Government collaborated with the junta in Argentina.
Between 1973 and 1991, Israeli governments and the IDF sold weapons and training to Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile, a regime that committed crimes against humanity, disappeared thousands, and tortured tens of thousands.
In the 70s and 80s, Israeli governments sold arms to the military regimes in Bolivia.
In the 70s and 80s, Israeli governments and IDF officers sold arms and training to the juntas in Guatemala, which carried out a genocide of around 200,000 people, most of them indigenous.
Between 1991-1995, the second Rabin Government sold arms used in both the Rwandan Genocide and the Bosnian War.
In the summer of 2016, the Netanyahu Government sold weapons and provided training to the Burmese (Myanmar) special forces, who are committing crimes against humanity in Rakhine State, against the Muslim Rohingya minority.”
