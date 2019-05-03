Jerusalem Post – The Polish Kukiz 15 faction will present a bill to “prevent frivolous reparation suits” for property lost during World War II, according to a report from Kan on Thursday.
The reparation suits, widely interpreted as referring to suits brought by Jews aiming to reclaim property lost in the Holocaust, can be prosecuted through state courts.
The announcement of the party’s announcement of its intention to submit the bill will come as Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day.
View original post 165 more words
One thought on “POLAND – Kukiz 15 Group To Submit Bill To Prevent Jews From Claiming (more) WWII Reparations”
The citizens of all combatant nations cannot make full war claims. But some people can claim everything!
How can Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange claims for damage in the more recent Vietnam War?
LikeLike