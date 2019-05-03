New House Bill Would Bar Israel From Using U.S. Military Aid to Detain Palestinian Children

The Ugly Truth

IDF JUDAISM PALESTINIAN CHILDREN

THE INTERCEPT – NEW LEGISLATION PROPOSED by Rep. Betty McCollum, a Minnesota Democrat, would ban Israel from using any of the billions of dollars in military assistance it receives from the United States every year to pay for the detention, interrogation, or torture of Palestinian children living under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank.

Israel’s military typically arrests and prosecutes 500 to 700 Palestinian children between the ages of 12 and 17 each year, subjecting them to coercive interrogation, physical violence, and trials in military courts that lack basic guarantees of due process. CONTINUE READING

