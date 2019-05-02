Jewish leaders warn that measles outbreak feeds anti-Semitism

Israeli public figures apologize to Greek patriarch for ultra-Orthodox spitting incidents

YAHOO NEWS – “How could we cause ‘Orthodox Jews Cause Disease’ to be the lead story on major print and other news media? Why are health departments and governments … talking about fining Jews and closing Yeshivas?”

ED-NOTE – Here are some ad-hoc facts about the measles outbreak. It seems to have started in… yep! in Israel over a year ago. According to the NY TIMES, “The measles outbreak began in New York in October, after ultra-Orthodox Jews had returned from Israel where they were celebrating Sukkot, a Jewish harvest festival. They had prayed at the Western Wall, eaten in sukkahs and vacationed in the warm weather”. In an other article from the same publication, “The measles outbreak that led to a state of emergency in New York’s Rockland County began far away: in an annual Hasidic pilgrimage from Israel to Ukraine.”

Brooklyn (and more specifically the Jewish…

