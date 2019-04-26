Simultaneous Notre Dame/Al-Aqsa Fires: Coincidence or Conspiracy? Sri Lankan Massacre Part of the Same Terror Campaign?

BY DR. KEVIN BARRETT – So who did it? Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, who ministers to a flock of fanatical settlers in the occupied West Bank, blames someone named Yahweh. The good rabbi thinks Yahweh was angry because “the first big Talmud burning was in Paris, there in the plaza of the Notre Dame Cathedral.” Yahweh might also have been ticked off because Notre Dame, the Zionist newspaper JTA tells us, is a monument to anti-Semitism, its Jew-hatred literally “carved in stone.”