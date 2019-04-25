All Blood Leads To Israel – Mossad in Sri Lanka,The Genesis of LTTE & The Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi

BEYOND HEADLINES – In 1991 Victor Ostrovsky, author of By Way of Deception, told Indian Abroad news service that Mossad brought many Tamils to Israel for training in 1984 and 1985. “These groups kept coming and going. When I was in Mossad, it was part of our routine job to take them to training camps and make sure they got training worth what they paid for, no more and no less. The Singhalese paid in cash.”