HEZBOLLAH LEADER: "The Possibility Of A War With Israel Is Very High This Summer And I May No Longer Be With You"

The Ugly Truth

HEZBOLLAH LEBANON

By Elijah Magnier – Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held a private meeting this week with his top military commanders in which he warned them to prepare for a hot Summer because Israel plans to launch a surprise war against Lebanon. Sayyed Nasrallah has asked his men to share the reality of the situation and the possibility of war when briefing their men, families and people in the villages and cities in which Hezbollah operates. 

He also prepared them for the likelihood of his assassination and the killing of Hezbollah’s first line of command in the event of such a war and that they will have to run the war on their own, as they were trained for.  

