Former top European officials ready to sabotage Trump’s Mideast peace plan

WORLD ISRAEL NEWS – Over three dozen former top European officials sent a letter Sunday urging the European Union (EU) to “stand by” the two-state paradigm to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan does not do so, The Guardian reported.
The paper published the missive sent by 29 previous foreign ministers, six past prime ministers and two former UN secretaries-general to Federica Mogherini, whose position is equivalent to foreign secretary in the European Union.
