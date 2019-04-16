FRANCE – How Catholic Churches Have ALWAYS been targeted by radical secularists, anti-religion groups and feminist activists

The Ugly Truth

NEWSWEEK – [The executive director of the] Observatory of Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe, Ellen Fantini, told Newsweek that while in many cases the motive for the attacks was not known, France faced growing problems with anti-Christian violence, especially by anarchist and feminist groups.

“I think there is a rising hostility in France against the church and its symbols,” but “it seems to be more against Christianity and the symbols of Christianity. These attacks are on symbols that are really sacred to parishioners, to Catholics. Desecration of consecrated hosts is a very personal attack on Catholicism and Christianity, more than spray-painting a slogan on the outside wall of a church.”