Lest We Forget– ‘The Removal of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi–Not a ‘People’s Revolution’ as much as a Zionist one’

1. It underscores what was said here from the beginning concerning the entire ‘Arab Spring’ affair, where hordes of emotionally-driven ‘truthers’ were out in force, loud and proud/large and in charge and allowing themselves to get ‘caught up’ in the rapturous spirit of the moment by claiming that this signaled ‘the end’ of Israel and of Zionism. It was/is the position of this website that the more likely explanation of this event was that it was indeed a Zionist operation aimed at removing one dictator and replacing him with his near-identical twin.