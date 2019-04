A comedian has won the first round of Ukraine’s presidential election. Volodymyr Zelensky doesn’t have strong policy positions. Maybe that was his greatest appeal. Though he has made it clear: corruption is Ukraine’s biggest challenge. Fixing Ukraine’s very serious problems is no laughing matter. CrossTalking with Adriel Kasonta, Alexander Mercouris, and John Jordan.

