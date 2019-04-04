Israeli Candidate Calls to Build (Third) Temple Now

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – For the first time ever, an Israeli politician has had the temerity to publicly declare what, for more than 2,000 years, the Jewish people have prayed for: build the Temple now.
Moshe Feiglin, head of the Zehut party, shocked participants at a Maariv/Jerusalem Post conferencein Tel Aviv on Wednesday night.
“I don’t want to build a (Third) Temple in one or two years, I want to build it now,” Feiglin said to the crowd. “To build the Temple I need support, I can’t do it alone,” he said in concluding his speech.
