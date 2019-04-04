Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan is a gift to Bashar Assad

By unilaterally declaring American support for Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights, the US president has united the world against the move, and given much-needed legitimacy to the Syrian president and his scorched earth approach to clinging onto power

