The tragic comedy known as Russiagate is slowly becoming a part of history. The resistance continues to resist Trump, but clearly the president has the wind at his back. Now is the time for a great reckoning. What are the lessons to be learned? And can the liberal media recover from this fiasco? CrossTalking with Ben Swann, Rob Taub, and Anthony Brian Logan.

