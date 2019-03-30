As Predicted Here First–Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduces Congressional resolution urging Trump impeachment

ed note–jes’ in case the readers need reminding, the ‘plan’ in bringing Tlaib–a Palestinian–to Congress when any other candidate who could have/would have done the Jews’ bidding was so that the face of the ‘GET TRUMP’ movement in Congress would be represented by a Palestinian while those powerful Jews in control of the Committees–Nader, Schiff, Engel, Yarmuth, etc, are free to do their dirty work in undermining Trump’s WH while ‘the AY-rab’ gets the blame for it all, thus furthering the ‘they hate us for our freedom’ narrative that began immediately after 9/11 in a modern-day repeat of the statement which the ‘5 dancing Israelis’ arrested on the morning of 9/11 said to the arresting officers–
‘We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem….’
As we like to remind the readers here, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid.
