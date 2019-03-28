How He Does It–Alex Jones pushing conspiracy theories about the death of a Sandy Hook father who was suing him

“I mean, what happened to this guy? This whole Sandy Hook thing is like, really getting even crazier.

ed note–as we like to say here often, even a broken clock is right twice a day…

It is entirely possible that indeed Mr. Richman did not take his own life but rather that ‘outside’ elements did so in order to drive the final nail into the coffin of the ‘9/11 Truth Movement’.

The problem in this case however is that–just like the proverbial ‘boy who cried wolf’–the one time Jones might be on the mark with something, it doesn’t matter because no one will believe him.