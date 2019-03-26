Why Trump recognised Israel’s claim on the Golan Heights

Trump hopes his gestures of unconditional support for Israel will mobilise US evangelicals and win him a re-election.

ed note–While certainly this–the issue of re-election–MAY have factored into it Trump’s decision, that date is 2 years away and the Christian evangelicals who the author claims were the real target of Trump’s Golan decision will vote for him anyway irrespective of this.

Rather, it is the fact that within just a few weeks Trump plans to roll out his ‘peace deal’ and therefore wants to neutralize the influence that Israel plans to utilize in mobilizing the Christian evangelicals AGAINST Trump’s plan, as well as Trump buying the goodwill of the Jews in Israel who can be counted on to engage in all their typical screeching and theatrics.

