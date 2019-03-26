Investigations against Trump will continue despite submission of the Mueller report

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–despite the (unwarranted) level of exuberance on the part of Trump’s base of support vis a vis the release of Mueller’s report and its findings that ‘no collusion’ took place between Trump and the Russians, no one should make the mistake of thinking that it is all over. Nadler, Engel, Schiff and the rest of the NeoCon gang will continue to move heaven, hell, and everything in between in trying to bring about the (Israeli-demanded) controlled demolition of the Trump White House and particularly before he can move forward as much as an inch with the peace deal he intends to IMPOSE upon the Middle East region.

View original post 1,612 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s