Investigations against Trump will continue despite submission of the Mueller report

ed note–despite the (unwarranted) level of exuberance on the part of Trump’s base of support vis a vis the release of Mueller’s report and its findings that ‘no collusion’ took place between Trump and the Russians, no one should make the mistake of thinking that it is all over. Nadler, Engel, Schiff and the rest of the NeoCon gang will continue to move heaven, hell, and everything in between in trying to bring about the (Israeli-demanded) controlled demolition of the Trump White House and particularly before he can move forward as much as an inch with the peace deal he intends to IMPOSE upon the Middle East region.