They call it Purim, and it’s a holiday celebrating Gentile-cide Staś Uncategorized March 22, 2019 0 Minutes The Ugly Truth ‘Do you know what they do today? Do you really? If you don’t, then shame on you, because you should. It’s a genocide holiday, this thing, this vile and despicable, hateful and irreconcilable ‘commemoration’ that they call Purim. continue reading View original postShare this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View all posts by Staś Published March 22, 2019