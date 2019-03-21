Lawyers for Alex Jones miss another deadline to turn over Infowars financial data

That the entire ‘hoax’ narcotic related to Sandy Hook was a psyop conjured up by the same ‘Deep State’ players against whom Jones and the rest of the ‘MOOOOOOOOOOOOOvement’ claim to be fighting was–at least to those who refused to drink the kool-aid at the time–as obvious as a heart attack the moment it first reared its ugly hydra head. Its initial aim was to thoroughly discredit all those who advocate and advance ‘alternative’ perspectives concerning the very serious political events taking place today and then, after having achieved this, to bankrupt the biggest names in the alternative media through the process of expensive litigation arising out the harm they caused through their irresponsible and libelous statements.