The Ugly Truth

‘When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land filled with large, flourishing cities that you did not build, houses filled with wealth you did not earn, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…

…And when the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there…

You shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…

… You shall save nothing alive that breathes…

…You shall make no agreements with them…

…nor show them any mercy…

…You shall destroy their altars…

…Break down their images…

…Cut down their groves…

…And burn their graven images with fire…

And therefore their goods shall become your plunder…

…While their houses become a desolation…