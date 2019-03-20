How They Do It– ‘Trump Stoked The Islamophobia That Led To The New Zealand Mass Murder’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please note the manner by which our unesteemed Hebraic author assiduously avoids mentioning the fact that for 16 years prior to Trump ascending to the White House, his cousins of the non-Gentile persuasion who maintain total control of the mainstream media in America and in the West were actively engaged in a 24/7/365 campaign of demonizing Islam and its adherents as the necessary ingredient in bringing about Judea, Inc’s long-planned-for ‘clash of civilizations’ between West and East otherwise known as the ‘war on terror’. Now that the anti-Islam baton has been taken up by idiot White Nationalists such as the shooter in NZ, Jewish interests can safely step away from the inferno they lit so that the other half of the destruction equation–Western Christendom–can take the blame.

View original post 941 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s