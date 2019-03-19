Are Israeli Politics Dooming Trump’s Peace Deal?

A prime minister in legal peril. A surging challenger. And a Trump plan that few have seen.

ed note–as we pointed out here back in December when the spit first hit the fan with Lieberman’s VERY Jramatic resignation and the subsequent collapse of Netanyahu’s government, this was/is all theater whose primary aim was throwing a monkey wrench into what Trump plans to do vis his ‘Ultimate Peace Deal’ between the Israelites and the Ishmaeiltes/Amelekites.

Amazingly (and one might even go so far as to say ‘distressingly’ as well) not a single media outlet (save one) either within the mainstream or alternative realms, has even as much as hiccuped in drawing that inescapable line between the two–The all-of-a-sudden-out-of-nowhere instability within the Netanyahu government and Trump’s UPD, a fact that does not augur well in an ‘information age’ where masses of people make their political decisions based upon what they see, hear…

