Lest We Forget–Judea’s war against Esau, Amalek and Rome

‘The next time you see a cross either on a church or worn by a ‘believer,’ stop and think for a moment what that symbol is saying in the Christian mind. The cross is the crucifixion, and its message – ‘Remember! Do not forget what the children of Jacob did to the “savior”. The memory inherent in the cross has sustained the hatred toward Jews for 2000 years. Esau and his grandson Amalek are very much alive today, and will be so until the time when we Jews put into motion our own ‘remember’.