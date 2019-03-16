What Happens in Synagogue on Purim

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please note CAREFULLY AND CRITICALLY as you read this the following–

1. That Purim, the yearly celebration of Judaic violence and revenge against Persia, has been around for thousands of years. It did not begin with Theodore Herzl, Moses Hess, David Ben Gurion or Netanyahu.

2. That the readings for this yearly celebration of Judaic violence and revenge against Persia are not from the Talmud, Kabbalah, Zohar, or any other piece of Judaic literature (which willingly ill-informed ‘experts’ these days claim form the basis for modern day Judaism and its followers) but rather from the Torah, or Old Testament.

Also keep in mind that as much as the celebration of Judaic violence against Persia during Purim takes on the appearances of the past tense that during these yearly readings, Jews read aloud those sections of the Torah calling for Amalek to be exterminated for all generations–past, present and future–and…

View original post 424 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s