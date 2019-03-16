What Happens in Synagogue on Purim

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please note CAREFULLY AND CRITICALLY as you read this the following–

1. That Purim, the yearly celebration of Judaic violence and revenge against Persia, has been around for thousands of years. It did not begin with Theodore Herzl, Moses Hess, David Ben Gurion or Netanyahu.

2. That the readings for this yearly celebration of Judaic violence and revenge against Persia are not from the Talmud, Kabbalah, Zohar, or any other piece of Judaic literature (which willingly ill-informed ‘experts’ these days claim form the basis for modern day Judaism and its followers) but rather from the Torah, or Old Testament.