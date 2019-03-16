Senator Chuck Schumer denies that his leak of IndyMac letter wasn’t a factor in bank’s failure

The Ugly Truth

Regulators pinned a large part of IndyMac’s collapse on Schumer’s June 26 letter causing alarm with depositors, leading to the run on the bank that essentially sapped it of the liquidity needed to continue functioning properly.

ed note–please note the very interesting items surrounding this event–

1. The typical posture that powerful Zionist Jews maintain in denying any culpability in their own actions, and even when it is apparent to all but the willfully blind or criminally complicit that they are at fault,

as well as–