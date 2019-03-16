Senator Chuck Schumer denies that his leak of IndyMac letter wasn’t a factor in bank’s failure

The Ugly Truth

Regulators pinned a large part of IndyMac’s collapse on Schumer’s June 26 letter causing alarm with depositors, leading to the run on the bank that essentially sapped it of the liquidity needed to continue functioning properly.

ed note–please note the very interesting items surrounding this event–

1. The typical posture that powerful Zionist Jews maintain in denying any culpability in their own actions, and even when it is apparent to all but the willfully blind or criminally complicit that they are at fault,

as well as–

2. Schumer’s VERY prominent use of the term ‘911’ in trying to exculpate himself from the very personal and prominent role he personally played as a co-conspirator in trying to implode the US economy in mid-September of 2008 as part of the ‘9/11 Redux/Re-do’ in trying to jump-start the ‘war on terror’ that began to wane in the closing days of the GWB administration.

