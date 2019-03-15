Lest We Forget–The Collapse of Lehman Brothers Banking House as 9/11 Redux and ‘do-over’

ed note–sadly, (tragically, in fact) as much attention as has been paid to the Israeli-engineered terrorist attacks in NY on 9/11/2001, little (if any) attention (this website being almost the lone exception) has been paid to the Israeli-engineered attacks on the US Financial system 7 years later in mid-September of 2008 in the attempt at destroying ENTIRELY the US Economy as a precursor to announcing that Iran, Russia (or both) brought it about in seducing the American people into ‘refinancing’ the mortgage they took out 7 years earlier known as the ‘war on terror’ and using as the collateral for that mortgage their tax money, political freedoms, and the blood of their children.