How They Do It–The myth of the pro-Israel lobby

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–yet another piece of prima facie evidence exposing the cunning and calculating Jooish mindset and why not only is it a huge mistake for Gentiles to think they understand everything there is to know about the MO of Judea, Inc because they happen to belong to a few pro-Palestinian Facebook pages, but as well, why understanding this mindset is an EVER-EVOLVING and EVER-EXPANDING intellectual exercise that never reaches completion. Like virus protection for a computer that MUST be updated every few days in order to keep up with the flood of new malware that is deliberately dumped onto the internet, likewise, Gentiles must constantly upgrade their own mental hardrive protection programs in order to deal with the most currant lies-du-jour being cranked out of that virus mill known as the Jewish mental collective.

In this case, former Sayan for Israel, ‘Mr. Israel’ himself, Congressman Steve Israel, is not retracing…

View original post 766 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s