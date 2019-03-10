The Bible commands war. The Bible is a book of Military victory stories.

By Staś

The Lord is a man of war

Exodus 15:3

It could be argued that the Christian West bases a lot of its thinking on a “sanitized” Version of the Old Testament. That is to say the violent and warlike narrative of the OT and turns it into inspirational material.

For instance Exodus 15:3 The Lord is a man of war I take this Bible verse to simply mean what it says. It is talking about a war god.

Christian scholars and teachers worldwide would say that is not what that means and they would give you a lesson on how this and everything

They turn the violence war, extreme cruelty and raw sexuality of the OT Bible into a clean set of stories for children and old women somehow.

It is understandable that a Christion would become hostile regarding any and all criticism of the OT. Because that is the teaching of the Christian churches.

Not to mention the constant barrage of attacks on them by liberals, atheist, Pagans, Wiccans and what have you. (Who we should note attack only the “Christian” bible.)

So it is understandable that some people get offended when others attack them for a belief in god and that get defensive and defend all aspects of the Bible the Old and the New Testament combined.

However, let us set aside the emotion involved in that and look at the Bible’s secular function.

In my opinion as a manual to inspire its people to win in warfare. I don’t think any other culture has so many inspiring war stories.

Joseph Campbell who studied all the myths and Religions of the world found them all to have something wonderful to offer except the OT. He is often called out as antisemitic. Why?

That the main purpose of the Torah is to inspire its people to defeat all of their neighbors in warfare.

It is perhaps overly simplistic to say it this way but the Bible could be considered a war storybook.

The key figures in the OT are warriors. King Solomon, King David, Moses and of course Gideon were all militaristic.

All of them offer stories to inspire the warrior to win.

In fact, these charters of the Bible inspire a form of pure militarism.

The reward is “the Promised Land”. the “Land of Milk and Honey” Of course this promised land would have to be taken militarily.

The Bible contains within stories of war that somehow the Christians have removed the blood and guts from

If a student of the Bible wanted to give their Paster a hard time they may ask. Paster Bob. “What about God/Yahweh’s cruelty against the Midianites?”

Yes, Yahweh ordered Moses to kill all the Midianite men, boys, and little children, but to keep alive their virgin women for himself and his army. Kill all the people and take the women.

That would be something you promise your Army. The good book is a book of military propaganda.

But it is a lot worse it contains human sacrifice and Slavery. Yet, the Gentiles cover it up. They become entangled in endless and pointless emotional battles with non-believers.

The good book inspires victory without mercy. There is missing within the Bible any military honor as the children of God do what it takes to win.

Yet, the Christians ignore the evil in it simply Google Numbers 31:17 which reads as Now, therefore, kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman that has known a man by lying with him.

That is a promise about the spoils of war. If you kill all the men you can have sex with the woman.

If you google that biblical verse you will find countless people defending this what I would say is straightforward and indefensible. It says to kill everyone and take the woman.

Why would a good god instruct his people to kill people? Oh to teach a lesson about turning your back on him. That seems like a very human and potentially very racist idea.

Lets’ not talk about saving souls for a moment. Abandon all illusion. This book is about military victory. About glorious military victory.

Numbers 26:2 sounds like The Draft?

“Take a census of all the congregation of the people of Israel, from twenty years old and upward, by their fathers’ houses, all in Israel who are able to go to war.”

Numbers 26:2

If you are a Gentile. It is about victory against you. No one seems to realize this fact. The OT portion of the Bible is not about the Gentiles. It is about defeating the Gentiles.

And Israel vowed a vow to the Lord and said, “If you will indeed give these people into my hand, then I will devote their cities to destruction.”And the Lord heeded the voice of Israel and gave over the Canaanites, and they devoted them and their cities to destruction.

Numbers 21:2-3

Paster Bob “Why did God destroy the whole population of the Amorites?”

Paster Bob ” Why did Yahweh kill all of the Canneinte people except the prostitute Rahab who betrayed her own people.

Rahab was, according to the Book of Joshua, a woman who lived in Jericho in the “Promised Land “and assisted the Israelites in capturing the city by betraying her people (Joshua 2:1-24).

That would be militaristic as well. They have a spy among their enemies a betrayer.

What is the theological lesson to be learned from this? You betray the country you live in for God?

Happy shall he be, that takes and dashes your little ones against the stones.

Psalm 137:9

What is learned from Psalm 137:9.?

So the LORD our God also gave into our hands Og king of Bashan and all his army. We struck them down, leaving no survivors. At that time we took all.

Deuteronomy 3:3-7

Deuteronomy 3:3-7 take no prisoners in war?

Perhaps the cental war tale in the Bible is about the Military leader Gideon. The stories of the great warrior Gideon inspires the State of Isreal. And why not Gideon wins at war and he uses deception to win. This is a military story. Gideon is all about inspiring people to be warriors and engage in military deception. How much of it has to do with soul-saving? Yes, and if you’re from Texas or Alabama what do you have to do with any of this. That question needs to be asked as well!

During the night, God instructed Gideon to approach the Midianite camp. There, Gideon overheard a Midianite man tell a friend of a dream in which “a loaf of barley bread tumbled into the camp of Midian” (Judges 7:13), causing their tent or camp to collapse. This was interpreted as meaning that God had given the Midianites over to Gideon. Gideon returned to the Israelite camp and gave each of his men a trumpet (shofar) and a clay jar with a torch hidden inside. Divided into three companies, Gideon and his 300 men marched on the enemy camp. He instructed them to blow the trumpet, give a battle cry and light torches, simulating an attack by a large force. As they did so, the Midianite army fled (Judges 7:17–2

The story of Gideon is a spy story a war story. But to Bible followers, God delivers the people from evil. He punished his people from worshiping other gods.

All these stories of wars and smashing babies off rocks and war spying and killing get wiped clean.

The Evangelicals the Christian Zionist the Jewish people and portions of the US Military love the war victory stories of Gideon.

it is no wonder they went after Saddam Hussein and Iraq. Who cares about WMD’s

Saddam was the modern day version of all the awful enemies in the Bible. in that context the Biblical context Who cares if it will lead to the genocidal murder.

Take away morality and the emotion of religion and you’re looking at the start of the loss of the “American Empire”.

The approval rating of Bush Sr. went through the roof following the success of Operation Desert Storm, Bush enjoyed a peak 89% approval rating in February 1991.

The removal of their man Saddam would cost the Americans. Even worse Bush Jr. reinvaded and occupied Iraq.

Geopolitically speaking the occupation of Iraq has been a nightmare for the United States. Paul Bremer disbanded the Miltary of Iraq making the situation even worse.

It would have been in America’s interest to find another puppet dictator. The damage was already done for the Iraqi people under Saddam had clean water and an educated middle class.

Bremer is also a consistent advocate for continued U.S. presence in Iraq. Saddam was an enemy straight out of the Bible as was Muammar Gaddafi of Lybia. He and his political hero Egyptian President Nasser had to go. They were taken down Biblically.

Is it any wonder, President Trump is having a hard time making peace with North Korea?

Would you give up your WMD’s after you saw what happened to Lybia and Iraq?

The American evangelicals loved taking out Saddam. America sees itself as a second Isreal anyway.

As far as the “truth movement” goes. A lot of it can’t stomach any criticism of Isreal in any form.

They are obsessed with the Vatican. They are keen to believe much of the evil of the world comes from a hidden Jesuit black Pope.

The church is corrupt it has problems. I do contend that the Roman Catholic church does not control everything behind the scenes. That is ridiculous. The church is the favorite target of the pro-abortion left, the JMSM and holey roller conspiracy theorist.

The church is in decline. Don’t be so happy it is going away. At times it had been a check on Jewish power. Most of the time it has probably bolstered it thought.

Pope John Paul II became a prominent critic of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq. Is that bad? Is that evil?

Truth be told conspiracy theory is very biblical. It is just another fantasy form of dishing out biblical justice. Indiana Jones fighting the Nazi’s over the Ark of the covenant. Giants and even the serpent story in the Garden of Eden create the framework the stories that dazzle the minds of the Gentiles.

Is it good the youtube stars like the amazing atheist are so popular? No. But millions have rejected religion now. There is very little religion left in the UK now. Could it be because some of the teachings from the OT are crazy? It is not good for the people of the west to lose their religion and culture. But why did it happen?

The Isralies love the Torah and so does VP Mike Pence he wants to be like Gideon of the Bible.

Gideon was a man who was willing to do exactly what God wanted him to do, regardless of his own judgment as to the plans or results.

The evangelical Pence ” wanted Angela Merkel of Germany to provoke navel conflict with Russia”. What??

Oh yes, I am sure he misinterpreted the Scriptures. Not really I say he is following the OT to the letter.

Advertisements