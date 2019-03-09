Trump’s Deal of the Century–Time for Israel to say “No!” to a Palestinian State

The Ugly Truth

The two-state paradigm’s deadly detriments are now so glaringly apparent that it is becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile calls for Palestinian statehood with genuine concern for the well-being of the Jewish nation-state.

ed note–apologies ahead of time for the reader being forced to wade through the typically verbose, circular, and convoluted Judaic linguistics contained herein, but it must be remembered that all the thorny issues dealing with the Jewish issue, many of which are global in scale and not limited merely to the Levant region, can only be divined by wading through morasses such as this.

In this case, the central statement that needs to be honed in on and considered for all the implications it holds for every living thing on the planet is the very last line of the essay–