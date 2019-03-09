NorthKorea #Trump #Kim Anti-Trump media cheers ‘no peace’ with North Korea The Duran Published on Mar 3, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 93. RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the Vietnam summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. No joint agreement was reached between the two countries after Kim insisted all US sanctions be lifted on his country, while White House National Security Adviser, John Bolton played the role of last-minute spoiler, influencing President Trump’s negotiations so as to produce an ultimate failure to agree. Trump said Kim offered to take some steps toward dismantling his nuclear arsenal but not enough to warrant ending sanctions against North Korea. “Sometimes you have to walk,” US President Trump said during a press conference following the conclusion of the summit, which broke up earlier than planned. “This was just one of those times.”

