Meet the pro-Israel Jewish Democrat in charge of investigating and possibly impeaching Donald Trump

While he argues that impeachment is ‘premature,’ Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler, 71, is planning an aggressive search for evidence of presidential malfeasance
ed note–again, not that this elementary fact should need explanation to anyone claiming some sort of expert-cy on the ‘Jewish Issue’, nevertheless, all should understand that all of this talk aimed at creating the mirage of an unbiased legal process against Trump is a farce. This is only being done for effect and Impeachment is 666% what they are gunning for before Trump can get too far along with his ‘deal of the century’.
Please note the ‘7 Jewish things’ about Nadler as they appear in the fluff piece below–
He’s a religious Jew who quotes the Talmud while in Congress
ed note–even Jews who don’t quote the Talmud and go further by making the claim that they are ‘secular’ are in fact ‘religious’ in the sense…
View original post 1,602 more words
Advertisements