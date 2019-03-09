Israel’s Secret Founding Fathers

ed note–not that it should need reminding to those who claim a certain degree of expert-cy on all matters related to Judea, Inc and its ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ protocol, nevertheless, the strategy of posing as Arabs in order to ‘spy out’ (a term to be discussed further down) the people and the land prior to initiating hostile military actions against innocent people is not just limited to Judaic operations against the Ishmaelites, Amalekites and Canaanites. Given the lying is their ‘native tongue’, as once described by none other than Jesus Christ Himself, the various members making up the hive possess an entire wardrobe of costumes that they utilize in every environment in order to insinuate themselves within pockets of people they intend to conquer, including but not limited to–