How Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ peace plan could shape the next Israeli government

ed note-as we like to say here, BY ALL MEANS, all yuuz out there still holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by Judea’ brigade, PAY NO MIND WHATSOEVER to glaringly important pieces such as this and ABSOLUTELY make sure NOT to plug any of it into that giant question mark attached to why there is a coup d’etat in progress against a sitting US President who has made reining in the mad dog of the Middle East priority numero uno.