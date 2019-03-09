How Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ peace plan could shape the next Israeli government

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note-as we like to say here, BY ALL MEANS, all yuuz out there still holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by Judea’ brigade, PAY NO MIND WHATSOEVER to glaringly important pieces such as this and ABSOLUTELY make sure NOT to plug any of it into that giant question mark attached to why there is a coup d’etat in progress against a sitting US President who has made reining in the mad dog of the Middle East priority numero uno.

Now, for those who do care enough about inconsequential issues such as WWIII, Armageddon, and the possible extinction of all life on earth via the mechanism of Judaic atomic hellfire, please note the following from our unesteemed Hebraic author, to wit–

‘In these circumstances, laying out the plan just before a new government is formed could turn out to be a blessing. On the backdrop of Israeli politicians’…

View original post 1,453 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s