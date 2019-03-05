Trump’s Grip Shows Signs of Slipping as Senate Prepares to Block Wall Emergency

The Ugly Truth

ed note–The (Israeli controlled) US Congress doesn’t really give 2 damns about the border wall with Mexico. As they have demonstrated year after year after year with their political and monetary support for the leviathan snaking its way through the West Bank, Congress has no problem whatsoever with the concept of ‘walls’, and even when these walls violate legal restrictions as laid down in international law.

What this is all about is preventing Trump winning this particular hand of high stakes political poker that will increase his winnings substantially so that in the next hand where he begins pushing for ‘borders’ between the Jews and Arabs in the Middle East vis his ‘Ultimate Peace Deal’ he can raise the political stakes higher than the others seated at the table, thus forcing them to fold.