With new obstruction of justice investigations launched against Trump, (Israeli controlled) House Democrats send message that ‘Impeachment is on’

ed note–and once again, we are still waiting for an answer from all those experts making up the ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ brigade to the following basic question–

If in fact, as these same ‘experts’ from the ‘TIOBDJ Brigade’ allege, that Congress is owned lock, stock, and barrel by Israel and by powerful Zionist interests such as AIPAC (which is true) then WHY is this same Congress–again, owned lock, stock, and barrel by Israel and powerful Zionists interests and which is in effect (and in reality) a mere puppet of those same aforementioned ‘special’ interests–being given a free hand by its puppetmasters to pursue all this business against Trump that has as its grand finale his removal from office either via Impeachment or via the provisions of the 25th?

Go ahead formulating your answer. We’ll patiently wait, just as we have for the last 2+ years.

