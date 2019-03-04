The pornography of “American” power. How Judaic American Mass suicide culture has turned Americans and the world into madmen and warriors.

By Staś

Every ad every movie and all of media and academic world drive the gentiles to war or self-inflicted suicide.

Very little good or useful information gets seen by the masses. The gentiles are mystified by the pornographic media. Not just fantasy sexual pornography. Pornography of all kinds.

There are now countless forms of distraction that bewilder the heard. Few Gentiles have the audacity or the willpower to resist it. Fewer still even want to.

Can anyone or any culture withstand the “soft power” of the American culture? The American easy to digest addictive pornographic culture is irresistible. I have my doubts that it can be stopped. I think it may even override Russia and Iran. Hopefully not, but it might.

An aspect of American (Judaic ) power is its addictive poisonous culture. Hollywood has worked deeply with the Military to produce the finest propaganda mankind has ever known. Even now as we witness the limits in the ability of American military power to intimidate possible foes. We see there is no little or no limit to the destructive power of the American “culture”.

Zbigniew Brzezinski writes in: The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives

American domination of global communications, popular entertainment, and mass culture and by the potentially very tangible clout of America’s technological edge and global military reach. Cultural domination has been an underappreciated facet of American global power. Whatever one may think of its aesthetic values, America’s mass culture exercises a magnetic appeal, especially on the world’s youth. Its attraction may be derived from the hedonistic quality of the lifestyle it projects, but its global appeal is undeniable. American television programs and films account for about three-fourths of the global market. American popular music is equally dominant, while American fads, eating habits, and even clothing are increasingly imitated worldwide. The language of the Internet is English, and an overwhelming proportion of the global computer. chatter also originates from America, influencing the content of global conversation. Lastly, America has become a Mecca for those seeking advanced education, with approximately half a million foreign students flocking to the United States, with many of the ablest never returning home. Graduates from American universities are to be found in almost every Cabinet on every continent.

Nothing can stop the American trash culture wave. In December of 2018 Aquaman grosses over 200 million in a single weekend in China. Pornography is extremely popular worldwide.

I repeat nothing can stop it. The best of the best come to American and their minds are transformed. They are socially engineered and they, in turn, will do so to the rest of the world.

They stay or go back to their homeland and transform their country. It spreads like a plague.

The “American domination” of global popular entertainment and mass culture is literally sucking up and destroying entire cultures religions, families and individual minds.

They are promising other elite minds that they are creating a “global civilization” But the secret and not so secret Masters of the western world are they just following the Talmud he Torah. This is key.

Trump who stood in the way of all-out war with Russia has been attacked in the form of “Russiagate”. Russiagate has from the very start has been “pornographic” and entertaining for the left.

MI6 Deep State operative Christopher Steele gave the DNC and Americas sex obsessed public “pee gate” aka a golden shower in sex jargon.

Wikipedia sites:

Pissgate (a.k.a. Watersportsgate) refers to claims that Donald Trump hired prostitutes to “perform a Golden Showers urination show” on a bed in the Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel where Barack and Michelle Obama once slept during an official trip to Russia. The claims arise from a 35-page intelligence dossier produced by ex-British Intelligence officer Christopher Steele alleging that Russia was actively engaged in collecting compromising information on Trump during his numerous trips to Russia and that Russia was “regularly exchanging information with Trump’s campaign team through indirect channels”.

It does not matter if it is true the left likes it. News, whenever it can, will push sex filled stories. It sells.

The Military uses Romance and sexuality to make war seem like a soap opera fantasy. It’s a place were men and woman find Romance and adventure.

The movie Top Gun was a major piece of effective cold war propaganda. It is an exciting movie, yet it safe and benign. Violence is made to seem safe and benign antiseptic and above all fun.

The aesthetic look of the weaponry and the romantic love and sexuality in Top Gun and other major films done by the Judaic American Hollywood Military industrial complex have done a brilliant job of making the horror of war seem clean. Seem sexy.

Any rational discussion about the US Military and troop withdrawals or what have you has to contend with the propaganda power of Rambo and Maverick. The appeal of this propaganda can never be underestimated. The themes of the Hollywood films blend nicely with the dreaded “color revolutions” that threaten to take down Russia and Iran. Ukraine has already fallen by the occult power of the Orange revolution.

But in the real world, the Military and America’s security forces has had its problems from the “The Tailhook scandal” to the Secret Service under Obama caught with Colombian hookers. Doubtless, they have a lot more problems that remain unknown to the public at large.

The left is obsessed with sexuality and the Military. First, it was a woman, then gays and now transgender. The Military is more about making money and social engineering the population of the US and other countries then “defense”.

Woman have been raped and abused in the Military. There is trouble between the races. These things are bad but one gets the sense the reporting on these issues is yet another distraction from illegal wars and mass destruction the USA as committed under pressure

The Trump border wall is defense. The left doesn’t want it. Without a border, a nation is not a nation. Isreal has a magnificent wall.

If ever there was a proper excuse to use the power of the US war machine it was when Israel attacked the USS Liberty in 1967.

The power of the US “entertainment” is also a propaganda tool to control and keep the masses down and under full control. Let vices like booze, drugs, and sex keep the people weak so that they might be controlled. The best book on this subject would be a book by E. Michael Jones. … Libido Dominandi Sexual Liberation & Political Control.

One wonders if the systems have been so successful at Libido Dominandi that the whole of the US will collapse.

I am not entirely sure this is the case I think the science and magic of Kabbalah are transforming people via mass consumed media and poor academic training. A massive amount of the American and EU youth are turning hard left and under strict thought control. Yet, they have show perfectly capable of totally ignoring and showing no empathy for countries that have been militarily destroyed by the US.

E. Michael Jones. writes in Libido dominandi :

What we are really talking about is a Gnostic system of two truths. The exoteric truth, the one propagated by the regime through advertising, sex education, Hollywood films, and the university system – the truth, in other words for general consumption – is that sexual liberation is freedom. The esoteric truth, the one that informs the operations manual of the regime – in other words the people who benefit from “liberty” – is the exact opposite, namely, that sexual liberation is a form of control, a way of maintaining the regime in power by exploiting the passions of the naive, who identify with their passions as if they were their own and identify with the regime which ostensibly enables them to gratify these passions. People who succumb to their disordered passions are then given rationalizations of the sort that clog web pages on the Internet and are thereby molded into a powerful political force by those who are most expert in manipulating the flow of imagery and rationalization.

It is been said that the pornographic industry and in particular its performers are going through hell trying to keep up with the demands of the viewers. They want to see more violence and more and more fantastic aesthetic sexually “cartoon-like” bodies.

Grotesque, exaggerated and sadistic fantasy pornography has grown worse and will continue to grow worse over time. No one knows when the breaking point will occur, but it will

The viewers will never be satisfied they want more. It won’t stop until the western world collapses. It may have already happened. Something like only one in 44 women has a baby now. Abortion is a “choice” in America. Unwanted pregnancy prevents a woman from pursuing a career and that is the new morality.

Because the horror of it is even if people find pornography vulgar the shadow of it is just as bad. The vibrations of porn are felt in society. Could it be even good Christian girls are impacted by the pop star porn star “look”? Look at the way it has affected your typical normal American. They have the aesthetic look of the porn star the “Gangsta”

Many major urban areas and towns reek of pot and are filled with tent cities. The people continue to vape and ink their entire bodies. It grows more extream each day.

So long as no one is “disrespected” or no one is racist. “It’s all good.”

But it is not all good because along with the pornographic tattoo ink lifestyle is the abortion choice lifestyle. Women must at all cost fight for their right to “choice”.

The cost of this freedom is young woman seemed to have become either highly motivated successful childless career women or drunk suicidal even homicidal train wreaks. The young men seem by in large unmotivated and lost. This is by design.

The “art of America ” is a blend of all-out sophisticated pornography of every imaginable fetish to hidden pornography in the form of the comic books and comic book movies.

The Marvel and DC movies dominate film now. With new technology, they are able to compete and or blend in with pornography within the group mind.

The end result is they have created (with the aid of Photoshop and CGI and other sophisticated techs.) A super person has been created. Women are of course more aesthetic so people want to gaze upon them. Men also have been more sexualized than ever. Both male and female athletes pose nude now when they “win”. If they say something politically incorrect the athletes are fined. The public learns from their mistakes. Athletics has transformed into a major battle with Trump over nationalism. Yet, another very interesting move by Trump.

So did the USMC as they were caught in a demoralizing “revenge porn” scandal. Of coarse, the Marines nude photo scandal expands to all branches of the military.

This makes you wonder if the USA is ready for combat in the real world.

Sexually and aesthetically speaking woman dominate all forms of “new media”. The female porn star is the high priestess of American culture. Nothing can stop her.

The psycho-sexual energy from porn and TV violence has created an “American” female who is violent, ruthless, cold and above all childless.

Hyper-feminism has merged with the porn star, the pop star, the movie star, the comic book superheroine, media celebrity, and the female political hero.

Thus, they send AOC to fight Trump. Thus they send a group of ME and Palestinian woman to attack at hopefully impeach Trump. (As TUT points out so they the JMSM and Jewish controlled HOR don’t get blamed for it.) Brilliant almost flawless plan. Let’s see if Donald can handle them.

The intelligent youth of urban areas condemn pornography as being abusive towards women. Yet they are in “polyamorous “relationships they are LGBTQ they are so high tech they seem half out of reality anyway. Their world is gender fluid. Anything that smells of some sort of racism is strongly attacked. Yet, if you examine the essence of their behavior they are about nothing.

“Polyamory is the practice of, or desire for, intimate relationships with more than one partner, with the consent of all partners involved. It has been described as “consensual, ethical, and responsible non-monogamy”. (In other words, if you have cash and your hip have sex with everyone and anyone at any time.)

Young people who have the IQ to do are making huge money at a very young age. They are leaving their poor “Alex Jones watching” counterparts in the dust.

Indian, Chinese, WASP, gay even Muslim and other gentiles bond with their Jewish friends in their love for the comic book high -tech culture. They are all not stupid. You may noticed that when they gather they will all condemn Bibi and the treatment of the Palestinians. They may even and this is important condemn ZIONISM. Zionism is only a political movement. Criticism of it just isolates one aspect of the real problem But all of this gets sidelined as the main evil becomes for the left sexist white men who caused climate change and on the right the liberals and the Muslims. The left finds kinship with the Jewish power and the Right finds kinship with the Jewish power in the form of the Holy Bible itself the OT the Torah.

The recent movie Avengers Infinity War is the 4th highest grossing film of all time. To me, it is one of the most sophisticated forms of propaganda and social engineering ever. It is an us vs them theme. Think of the Avengers going after sexist Putin and Trump.

Look at it simplistically the good guys fight the bad guy. However, the Avengers are all gender friendly and hyper-sexually attractive. The white Viking people of Asgard unite with blacks from the Black Panther world of Wakanda who in turn unite with the Avengers who all resemble a fictional version of the gender friendly US, Israeli and British Military.

The message to me is clear. Every good person must unite and fight to the death against any and all oppression. Russia, Iran, Syria are in the crossroads. They are homogeneous cultures they are sexist they are backward they launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians. They are “traditional” and hold back a woman from freedom. Iran dares to push back against materialism and pornography. For this, they must pay.

Actress Scarlett Johnsson the Avengers character the Black Widow gets a tattoo.

In the real world, the military is having trouble recruiting people. There is an obesity problem and a problem getting smart enough people. The military has a gang problem. There have been decades of social engineering done on the military they are a testing ground for “social change”.

They want the women to be militarized so they don’t procreate. They want more warriors. The US military and police more resemble Isreal’s. They are vulgar and lethal.

Trumps has fought them on the transgender. He lost on the parade. The military has hidden suffering now like people who work the high tech sweatshops. The JMSM keeps the suffering of the military under wraps.

Like civilian culture, the military culture is presented by the JMSM as all things to everybody. To the left, the Military is battling sexism by including the woman. Military woman are now hot! To the right wing and the evangelicals the military exact old testament biblical revenge.

The Avengers are not sexist a lot of the cool superheroes are women that is why the DNC is now sending Palestinian woman after Trump. Trump is Thanos. The liberals in Italy even made a giant Thanos of Trump.

In reality, Trump is just a 1980’s version of the American male. He wants some glory he wants America firsts, but he sees life as a business model. To much war for the USA is bad for business. Israel first is bad business. Trump is a modern version of pro-business President William McKinley. They want to make money and be a hero war gets in the way. Emma Goldman dispatched an assassin to kill McKinley. She is seen by many on the left as a major hero.

America’s youth don’t read. They darn will know right from wrong because in the urban areas at least they ask each and every second. “Is this or that “racist” Trump is racist they say it every day.

Their propaganda soaked minds chant vacuous slogans like the characters in 1984

People gather in cafes and bars and often accuse one another and others of being racist.

They have turned a blind eye to the bombing of Iraq. The “black” President Obama went to war with seven countries. #thesevencountries Not Trump. Why is that not a catchphrase in the “conspiracy community” Like 911 is an inside job be created like Obama bombed 7 countries.

Everyone is a racist talk is a form of pornography now. No one would admit it but it is at least partially an addiction and a form of entertainment.

The hip hop lifestyle, the heavy metal hardcore crowd continue to grow more grotesque.

Language has broken down. The F word is now “America’s word”. With the rise of the “smartphone” language has broken down. The F word is needed for American has lost language itself.

Job prestige and sex (hedonism and materialism) have far surpassed the normal human desire to just have a family and a baby.

Nature has lost.

Normal human sexuality for the western world has been destroyed. The gender fluid or transsexual person has arrived. To question this is second only to racism and antisemitism. Gay vs. straight is long go that was 1980.

The Industry of Pornography and similar art forms that go with it vulgar music has destroyed America. There is no it is destroying America. it HAS destroyed America. We just wait to either become fully post-human (trans-human) or the infrastructure to fully collapse.

I personally think there will be no civil war. No warning. I say the damage is done. The power of the massive computers the science of psychology is just too sophisticated. The humans’ species will mostly willingly stop procreating. Humans are being removed scientifically. Perhaps on this one point, I agree with the paranoid followers of Alex Jones.

The Gentiles won’t survive this one. Unless some kind of disaster hits them and they wake up and are forced to face the music.

I don’t think so. I think the Judaic power is importing enough foreign brain power into the US and they will keep this Empire running for the foreseeable future. The Judea inc. knows how to hide the masses minds for reality very well.

In any case to give the masses modern pornography the performers Quite a few of them are committing suicide. Like the Military they the porn performers are committing suicide.

The key useful pawns of the empire are commuting suicide so the war masters can keep the empire going are the soldiers and the pornographic performers.

Right?

The whores and the warriors.

It is ironic that both the soldiers and the pornographic performers both receive extensive battlefield injuries. And notice how cable TV and the Military brag about the fantastic technology and all the high tech fake limbs and things they make now. Screw that bring the troops home now.

You know where I am going with this the porn performers in the service of the empire literally screw their asses off to maintain the Empire. Yes, they have to get “rectal surgery” The viewers want more and more action-packed porn so It requires repeated and prolonged scenes of performers taking massive objects up their buttocks until their rectal walls are so loose they need rectal surgery. Literally, they are getting their asses broken.

To make the unreal world of porn a reality. The performers get beat up they get HIV and more then a few of them commit suicide.

The DNC and Identity politics go mad over sexism and racism yet somehow they don’t go after porn. he Why? Essentially the left in America has always been sex-obsessed.

Humans live by imitation. Look at how ordinary people now dress and resemble porn stars and UFC MMA fighters.

Let me finally get to my rather simple point. Just like pornography “conspiracy theory” must get more and more intense and the spectral of it more grand to satisfy the viewer.

The neuroscience behind both addictions is similar. Both behaviors are like drugs the user can’t get enough and soon enough no amount can satisfy.

Both behaviors mess with the chemicals in your brain.

VR (Virtual reality)porn and violent video games are no doubt melting the brain down. There is no telling how far

Or saving it. Notice how there has been for decades complex defenders of porn and other forms of trash culture. Not the least of them feminist who defends porn as empowering women.

So the end result is people need Sex Robots and no one or nothing can be trusted because the “Illuminati” conceal from the fact that our reality is a lie and the earth is flat.

Conspiracy researchers and their twin brother “suppressed social and political commentators” would, in theory, be of great benefit.

Hero underground journalist Alex Jones has like some of the popular por stares melted down and gone to far. Though it may be by designed.

The Pornography of “Conspiracy Theory”

Much of the Truth Movement or the 911 Movement has been rolled up and devoured by Alex Jones.

911 Truth started out as a threat to the system but it quickly descended into a form of entertainment and delusion.

Alex Jones has come full circle. He has admitted that he is an entertainer. His rants get more wild. It must be noted that he is a charter and resembles an evangelical preacher.

Yet, he is your friend he keeps peoples minds sheltered from reality. The Alex Jones experience is dominated by the absurd.

Jones as one of the prime movers in the Sandy Hook is fake Sand Hook is a Hoax meme has gotten in hot water with the courts.

Recently he has appeared on the popular podcast of Comic and MMA (mixed martial arts) fight commentator Joe Rogan.

The interview between Jones and Rogan has to be the biggest thing on youtube right now.

Joe and Alex makeup and they are buddies again. The Show leaves viewers with the urge to do DMT and contact space aliens. Four or five hours of utter bullshit.

The show was a train wreck and millions tuned in.

Faker then pro wrestling?

Absurdist entertainment yet another form of the pornography of American power!

It is total Mystification. Joe Rogan is the new voice of America he the point man in the deconstruction of Jones. Joe’s supports and Roger stone are big ratings for Trump. So there are two things going on here. One Jones broke the law and is being sued. And two platforming Jones is an excuse to roll up a lot of Trump support and kick it off the internet It is a new form of hyper- nihilism.

Rogan can call in interesting guest he can get anyone. He is a hit with old and young men and is the point man in wrapping up the conspiracy complex. He talks about stuff men like to talk about Martial arts, science and if a Gorilla can take a bear.

His show is perhaps even more of a spectacle than info wars

Conspiracy porn is yet another distraction that mystifies the gentiles into doing nothing.

The two men admit conspiracy theory attracts a lot of mentally ill people. Jones has imploded.

Is it all an act? Sure could be, but crazy people don’t know it.

Conspiracy research and the study of suppressed history may have spared positive political movements and changes in society, but instead, it has become a form of entertainment for bored or crazy people.

Conspiracy they are fake news. Good sites and writes get buried under mounds of BS while Sandy Hookers are still out there.

Conspiracy theory attracts crazy people and the system has used it as yet another form of thought control.

The Conspiracy Movement itself is FAKE NEWS.

After Mile Piper wrote Finale Judgement there should have been a major backlash from the gentile world. But alas it was buried in deep with UFO’s and giants the Jesuit order and the Illuminati.

Havard Law Professor Cass Sunstein completely ended the “movement” with Cognitive Infiltration.

Instead of waking people up and stopping America from endless wars for Israel. The “Truth movement” is fucking up and turning into porn.

Instead of using government power to smash ‘conspiracy theory” they did something a whole lot more clever. They fed all the conspiracy theory’s the Americans and by extension EU and the UK wanted.

They also simply make sure the worst “conspiracy movement” people get funded and get a lot of attention.

YES! They admit they make sure the freaks get funded.

they suggest that “government can supply these independent experts with information and perhaps prod them into action from behind the scenes,”

via Wikipedia:

“Sunstein and Vermeule also analyze the practice of recruiting “nongovernmental officials”; they suggest that “government can supply these independent experts with information and perhaps prod them into action from behind the scenes,” further warning that “too close a connection will be self-defeating if it is exposed.” Sunstein and Vermeule argue that the practice of enlisting non-government officials, “might ensure that credible independent experts offer the rebuttal, rather than government officials themselves. There is a tradeoff between credibility and control, however. The price of credibility is that government cannot be seen to control the independent experts.” This position has been criticized by some commentators who argue that it would violate prohibitions on government propaganda aimed at domestic citizens. Sunstein and Vermeule’s proposed infiltrations have also been met by sharply critical scholarly critiques

Yes, let’s be honest idiots dominate the “truth movement” Alex Jones, Rense, and David Icke are all bizarre. Yes, they include some good stories and concepts. But come on almost 100% of what they say is pure lunatic bullshit.

Sunstein destroyed the “truth movement’ He cast his net wide. When the Sandy Hook School Shooting hit Sunstein’s cognitive infiltration infected the truth movement encouraging thousands of lunatics to fill the internet with evermore fantastic and impossible conspiracy stories.

Sunstein and his crew of “Havard Jews” are brilliant he got everybody.

Any chance the American public would look into the “five dancing Israelis ” story was gone. 911 truth transformed into “No one died at Sandy Hook”.

What have they (the conspiracy movement) succeed in doing? Has anyone been arrested?

No one died at Sandy Hook has dissolved into even more unreality. The earth is flat or does not exist at all. We all must admit it is and has been for a long time a form of entertainment.

Alex Jones and others have gone too far and now he has been “deplatformed. ” and sued.

The truth movement has eaten itself. It’s usefulness to the system may be at an end as the system aka big tech. continues to “deplatform”.

Mike Piper of the AFP tried to warn about ” no one died at Sandy Hook” he was fired. The best writer the truth movement went down because everyone fell for no one died at Sandy Hook.

I hope they are all happy. Any chance Americans had of decoding who was really behind the 911 and the JFK assassination is gone forever.

The truth movement and the alt-Right and alt-left have become the ultra-emotional movement.

America is now obsessed with racial, sexual and Biblical politics. CNN and FOX are no conspiracy per say. But they now play to conspiratorial politics of the left and right and they are getting more extreme.

CNN, FOX is full on entertainment. It could be said that they are now very “pornographic.

The post-truth movement and America at large has turned to racial politics. Obama’s presidency was 100% racial. He was about the “browning” of America.

Both blacks and whites have gone mad each side is pumped up on racially charged stories.

But many whites have gone very racial in their conspiracy stuff. White men have lost it. The alt-right Pepe the frog gamer culture has lost it. They have lost their minds and just like the sucessful woman who doesn’t want kids they the gamers and MGTOW – Men Going Their Own Way are not having children either.

Just as Hillary Clinton would have been 100 percent behind abortion i.e even more funding for Planned Parenthood. Obama was 100% committed to only talking about race. Obama and Hillary peddle the mainstream anti-woman anti-black conspiracy theory’s

All style no reality. March for Travon Martin ware your hoodie. Meanwhile, countless blacks shot one another and continue to shoot one another in Chicago.

Trump called out Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago blacks untied and got rid of him. For now.

Obama a friend of Islam and blacks? He bombed North Africa (Libya) into the stone age killing countless black and brown people.

You will notice how the Truth movement itself a form of extreme politics in America, but political nonetheless had evolved from 911 is an inside job bad whites (not Jews) did 911 to the Arabs want to take over. Alex now rants against the globalist (who are everyone and no one) and more and more he rants

Jones had Luke Rudowskii and the black rapper Immortal Technic shouting “Bush knocked down the towers transformed into Paul Joseph Watson more or less crush the SJW and Islam and the Muslims they are the threat. He is very popular.

Nevertheless, the American empire attacked the wrong guys after 911. I don’t think the Romans did something quite that stupid.

In reality, how do toothless whites in the rust belt and out of work poor people in the UK benefit by bombing the ME? The answer is they don’t but they (the poor white) read the Bible often with great devotion. The good book the Bible tells them to back Israel’s play in the ME no matter how stupid or cruel it is to do so.

You will find that most conspiracy they talk is Biblical. Very OT Biblical. The Giants from the bible are an obsession with many people.

The watchers, the Nephilim, The Anunnaki are all Biblical or tied to Bible lore. Old Testament stories and stories from the Book of Revelation seem to have an extraordinary impact on the group mind of the western world.

Also, the idea that everyone everywhere of any political authority is under the control of an all-powerful Illuminati group.

The popular conspiracy man David Icke became wildly popular when he claimed world leaders are in fact Shapeshifting Reptilians from beyond our five sense reality.

This comes from the Bible in the form of the serpent story for the Garden of Eden. Michael A. Hoffman II writes in his introduction of the Traditions of the Jews [Johann A. Eisenmenger that Icke’s Reptilian meme might have gained a lot of traction because not only because it reminds people of Star Trek and They Live and other lizard horror and science fiction films but also it connects to the serpent stories in the OT.

But long before Cass Sunstein attacked the conspiracy movement with his brilliant cognitive infiltration plan conspiracy theorist had already gone off the deep end

A cult classic in the conspiracy movement has been Cathy O’Brien, . TRANCE Formation of America: True life story of a mind control slave.

The book is over the top study in mystification. She is a legend in the world of David Icke fans. Yet, she goes after Jim Traficant? The only one of a handful of congressmen with any honest and guts.

Then Youngstown Sheriff, now U.S. Representative Jim Traficant, was usually present. He capitalized on his ability to portray himself as “Lurch” by slowly opening the door and saying, “Walk this way.” To a literal slave in training, this means to walk like he is walking — like Lurch, Egor, a street whore, Scarecrow, and so on.

The truth movement is obsessed with talking about mind controlled sex slaves and it is a real thing. However, there is no direction only emotion. All 100 percent emotion and entertainment. It is actually quite a vulgar talk and without any merit or reasoning involved.

One of the most if not the most oppressed group of people on earth is, of course, the Palestinian people.

They are brave and face overwhelming odds. Movements that have taken up the Palestinian struggle are by no means conspiracy theory groups. However, they are understandably driven by emotion. They have rejected Trump’s peace plane. Could this be a huge mistake?

I maintain at this point in time only the cold harsh reality of Realpolitik can keep the gentile out of an all-out war.

Freedom is something the Gentiles may not even want at this point. Only time will tell.

Sources:

Zbigniew Brzezinski writes in: The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives

O’Brien, Cathy. TRANCE Formation of America: True life story of a mind control slave.

Michael A. Hoffman II introduction of the Traditions of the Jews [Johann A. Eisenmenger

E. Michael Jones. … Libido Dominandi Sexual Liberation & Political Control E. Michael Jones ( 2000)

