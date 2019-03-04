Menorah-Whipped Pope Goes Kol Nidre

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

bergoglio1

[Ariadna: Inspired by the Kol Nidre shtik of his “Elder brothers,” i.e., advance absolution for envisioned future sins, Pope Francis announced that during the upcoming Holy Year, which commences on December 8th 2015, the priests will be allowed to forgive abortion. December 8th is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. What better way to express the Jewish feeling of wishing Jesus had never been born?

If the Catholic Church decides to forgive abortion, what better year than the Holy Year? Plan on doing it in the ‘abortion special’ Holy Year and then “reflect on the gravity of the sin committed” afterward. The Pope dedicated this Holy Year to the “mercy of God.” The mercy is not to be urged to those planning to have none; it is to be extended to them. On the other hand one cannot call him a slacker in adopting cultural marxism hook, line and forceps.]

The menorah-whipped…

View original post 175 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s