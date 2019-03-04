House Democratic chairmen need to keep pounding away on these points

The Ugly Truth

ed note–and, here we go again, ladies and Gentile-men…

The author of this piece, Jennifer Rubin–

–along with fellow gang members such as the Kagan Brothers, Bill Kristol, Eil Lake, Max Boot, Eliot Cohen, and a whole line-up of others too numerous to list here, are the VERY SAME CHARACTERS who grabbed the microphones in the immediate aftermath of the (Israeli-engineered) terrorist attacks on 9/11 and who sold (seduced) the American people into forfeiting the blood of their children, their freedoms, and national treasure by signing onto the long-planned for ‘war on terror’ for Israel’s benefit.