Give Trump a Chance Trump as a Superman

Photo of Trump with John John should remind readers of Michel Collins Piper and his seminal work Final Judgement. A wake-up call for all Americans.

By Staś

Trump added: “Perhaps Intelligence (CIA) should go back to school!”

The American people have failed to realize the gift President Trump is trying to give them. He is attempting to cut down on the wars.

The President has now repeatedly stated, “Stop the endless wars”.

The situation in Venezuela is playing out. We don’t know how Trump will deal with it yet.

It seems to be in a holding pattern. For the moment it looks ok neocon Elliott Abrams has even stated “No military intervention in Venezuela”

Of course, Bolton is going for war. Bolton is going for war in Syria. People need to realize Bolton is not the number one he is NOT Mr. Big.

Trump knows much of his government are traitors. The guy has a near perfect memory and he has been taking the Deep State for a ride.

Much like Putin has Medvedev as a lightning rod for his Jewish Oligarch problem Trump has Bolton. It is a wilderness of Mirrors and an all-out gang fight.

No, we are not going to see Trump fire every Jewish or communist member of his government. Some of them though not many are pushing for the right ideas. Nor is he going to restore the glory of the white people Nor, is Trump going to free the Palestinian people by use of the US Military power.

Trumps son in law Kushner who is vilified by the truth movement as the satanic 666 building man is pushing for a peace deal in the ME.

How about that.

Trump is using his business skills to jam up the Israelis harassing them with his “peace deal” thus delaying the plan to secure a greater Israel as the Torah instructs them to do.

This is why the Isralies have called for early elections thus putting Trump’s peace plane on hold.

If Trump were under 100% Rothchild control would they need to do that?

They are even letting Bibi sail on corruption charges so everything looks good.

Trump is using “peace” as leverage against worldwide Jewish power.

The liberal activist who are pro-Palestinian are excited about the new group of liberal “Women of Congress” who have arrived like comic book superheroes to “stop Trump” are all fake. Rashida Harbi will lead to the rise of the new liberal Muslim women who are in reality just very emotional socialist windbags.

Harbi is just as fake as “the Arab Spring”. The Realpolitik of Trump is the only thing that may save the Palestinian people. Not emotional feminist Communist psychodrama. This vulgar woman wants to impeach trump to make way for the Americans and Isreal to kill even more Muslims.

Tulsi Gabbard is brave, beautiful and courageous. She can’t do what Trump can do. She doesn’t stand a chance. The DNC is pushing women in power but not a sincere woman like Gabbard. She will be in a constant battle with JMSM and she will get wrapped up in the DNC Bernie Sanders commie bullshit vortex. The progressives except for comedian-activist Jimmy Dore are not backing Gabbard.

No, the socialist can’t save America from bigger wars. Only the realpolitik of Trump and Putin.

The list of things Trump and Putin have done to contain the power of Judea is long. Yet the American people the gentiles the goy can not appreciate Trump for his anti-war stance.

I find much of the commentary on Trump even on opened minded news platform forms like RT annoying and not to the point.

Need I remind you gentiles just how much damage Trump has done to the mostly Jewish (Deep State)?

Trump is a superman he has:

Prevented Nuclear war by beating Hillary Clinton for President in 2016 Taught the Gentiles the Deep State is real. Taught the Gentiles Fake News. Taught the Gentiles that wars are stupid. After decades of getting the US into stupid wars, Trump has told snobby media people to STFU. People imitate Trump and shout “Your fake news”. Avoided war with Russia over Syria by engineering 2 phony missile strikes with the Russians. (Only covered in TUT and very few other) The “truth movement” which is controlled 100% by emotion missed this completely. Trump has struck back against the Deep State by going after Harvey Weinstein. Yes the truth movement . (Exclusive to TUT) Trump spoke about the “dancing Muslims” and the gentiles googled it and found dancing Israelis. Trump cut CIA funding to the “moderate rebels” trying to overthrow Assad. Trump is pulling the troops out of Syria. This is fantastic. There is talk he may even pull out of Afghanistan. The goys need to realize no one does this type of thing and can deliver. Trump has. Trump has confronted the hypocrisy of NATO. Trump is serious about border security. He has pointed out the fact that Juárez Mexico is the most violent city in the world and El Paso is not that bad. Trump along with grassroots African Americans called out Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and he is gone at least for now. Trump just by being Trump has shown America the face of the Deep State. Trump sent the FBI to bust Jewish American hacker in Israel. Did Obama do that? Trump sticks to his America First pro business plan and it is working. The Deep State and the powerful lobby groups in the US can never be fully defeated but for the moment Trump has them thoughly jamed up. Trump has taught everyday Americans to resist. Trump has come out big against abortion. Trump is looking to put conservative judges back in the courts and the Supriem court. Notice how the JMSM fawns over RBG. They are worried. This is HUGE.

The two have worked as a duo. Still, it is not easy.

They are supermen.

Every single gentile needs to back Trump when he goes anti-war.

Is it because he is a nice guy? That has nothing to do with it the President is pro-business and he is anti-war.

At the end of the day that is all that matters. War or not to war.

Even president Carter went after the Soviets in Afghanistan. Trump like president Mckinley was pro-business and anti-war.

As a candidate for President Trump complained about the Iraq war. As president, he has gone for a Syria pullout.

Can Trump save America? Perhaps we hope from war. But from a collapsing society?

I am not sure if that is possible. Because of the fact that the “West” as we knew it no longer exists.

The truth movement who is supposed to be expert in everything from building seven 911 to cultural destruction by cultural Marxism has failed to support anti-war pro-business Trump in any meaningful way.

Almost the entire DNC is hell-bent on removing Trump. They want to kill the man. Much of the anti-Israel wing of the “truth movement” has abandoned Trump. Many are convinced he is under the control by Goldman, Sachs. Who isn’t? Do you have your money in a non-Jewish bank?

After years of conspiracy writers repeating endlessly that “whoever is president has no power.”

The US President still has a tremendous amount of power. When stacked up against the JMSM sometimes it doesn’t seem like it but the position still holds a lot of power. Trump as a media master is using it. He is winning

That is not the point he is still the President of the most powerful nation on earth. They fail to grasp the power of the Presidency.

Everyone fails by over and underestimating Judaic power.

The left wingers who are pro-Palestinian and the Palestinians themselves have turned on Trump. Even when Trump says he will pull troops out of Syria they fail to back him.

I say again Trump wants no war and the people of American are too stupid not to back him.

You Fools!

My message shut up and back him because you will not get a second chance.

The truth movement had largely given up on President Trump. Intelligent thoughtful original writers and journalist who have dared to oppose Israel and the Jewish power routinely say things like Trump is a puppet of the Jewish power or Trump has been a traitor all along.

That is not reality. The reality is this current situation is a nasty street battle. We will NOT like every move Trump has to make.

Trump has been called populist but that is the base he has to work within reality he is a realist his anti-war pro deal making is pragmatic it is a form of Realpolitik.

Realpolitik. as defined by Wikipedia:

“Realpolitik is politics or diplomacy based primarily on considerations of given circumstances and factors, rather than explicit ideological notions or moral and ethical premises. In this respect, it shares aspects of its philosophical approach with those of realism and pragmatism.”

Now they are forced to admit that the President is still fighting the Judaic NWO.

Though many give the man no credit.

The truth movement and much of the American public on the left and right have failed to back the President on the war issue. They may pay for it.

Yet the President persists and continues to show signs that he is sticking to his America first agenda. Trump is trying to stay out of further wars. That was what the old America first movement was. German Americans and sensible yanks trying to stay out of WWII. They lost.

Trump might lose to the Jewish power as Henry Ford, JFK and America 1st did but that does not mean he is not trying. Why? Realism.

There is a counterforce the WASP establishment or what is left of it vs. the Judea inc. Many Americans knowing or not continue to back the wrong side.

Trump is not Jesus Christ but his pro-business anti-war point of view is the only thing keeping the US out of even wider wars done on behalf of the Israelis.

Which no one in the world including Trump can say openly.

The left wing of America and Europe has been thought of as anti-war at least in theory and in truth has in truth been almost 100% hedonistic. Almost any political activity done by the left has been drowning out by sex and drugs.

However, the left and the DNC has all out embraced fanatical ideas of complete equality. Much of this Identity Politics is simply unbridled narcissism. The news media and the beautiful people the movie and sports stars are losing their minds they go after Trump each and every day. Yet he persists.

LIke JFK Trump is a superman JFK pursued peace talks with Nasser and wanted to block Isreal on Nuclear weapons capability.

That is what is what is at stake that is

This seems to have no end. There is an all-out war on everything. The left is now on an endless witch hunt against all forms of badness and pain. Anyone caught saying a bad word against a POC Person of Color (no longer black) is of course wrong. But they are going to a new level now. Race politics in America threatens to explode into a real civil war. There is no longer just male and female gay or straight. There is a gender spectrum. Gender is now fluid. There are 53 genders and growing.

Trump as an older white man is the enemy of these kinds of people no matter what he does. That’s just a fact,

These things all mean nothing and have done nothing to stop America from war. Sad but trump only Trumps Realpolitik stops the wars. Back it!

Corrosion of the minds of the American public will continue to make it difficult for Trump to get anywhere.

The truth movement thinks he is faking?

Feminist movements and ideologies grow more fanatical and complex by the hour. One wonders at what point will women refuse to reproduce at all.

New words and new groups develop on a weekly basis. It is beyond the Russian Revolution and the Great leap forward the minds of the people have been completely transformed into a new kind of post-human.

The family has long been destroyed by wave after wave of feminism and porn and many factors. Now we are on a new level. We are dealing with mass mental illness on a level not seen before in human history.

Gay and straight are outdated and offensive the western world is obsessed with the trans and the “non-binary” or “Genderqueer”

“Genderqueer, also known as non-binary, is a catch-all category for gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine‍—‌identities which are outside the gender binary and cisnormativity. Genderqueer people may express a combination of masculinity and femininity, or neither, in their gender expression.

The difference between Trump and some of his staff is so great the gulf between them is so deep and so wide one wonders if they can even communicate on any level.

People have willing become non-human

The big tech and social media rule the minds of the western world. Trump tweets back at them with their own system.

He is brilliant they are brilliant it is a clash of the Titans.

The so-called SJW and Identity politics groups and many of the women of the DNC hate Trump so much they would rather see a war in the middle east.

The demonstrated en masse against the so-called “Muslim travel ban” which was nothing.

One gets the feeling that they would love to bomb the ME again f it meant ridding themselves of Trump. It is all about feeling and emotion.

Democracy now code pink and other feel-good socialists have done nothing to stop any war.

Emotional crap? Is Amy Goodwin on Democracy Now going to save the world from the Deep State and Israeli power? Does she in the Intercept really want to deep down?

No only the cold harsh reality of Realism and Realpolitik can save the world. Bold cold political moves are where it’s at. The Gentile world must learn to adapt and deal with the system.

Ahed Tamimi is the bravest women in the world but only world leaders with real power can do real things.

Somehow this emotionalism must be removed from the political analysis. This is a real problem.

A country club atmosphere pervades among the peace movement. Syria Girl is great but she blew it on Trump/Putian’s fack missile strike on Syria. Not TUT.

Attractive women who quite RT and go after Putin like Abby Martin. People gush over her.

No more emotion Realpolitik. Politics is the art of the possible. First, save the world than deal with moral issues.

It is a cult of personality filled with emotion. Get over it back Putin and Trump. Win.

They the new hyper-left wing continue to dance and laugh with AOC and fawn of “Bernie”. Sanders has a long record of war Personally I think he would have been even worse than Hillary Clinton

.

It is not as if some of the left have good intentions. But anything they can’t get past their own narcissism

The American and European liberals, in particular, are so locked to the liberal cult of personality when they hear the soft-spoken voice of a left-wing National Public Radio host they do what they are told.

The system has pit many blacks in particular successful actors and athletes against Trump.

Yet employment among blacks and Latinos under trump is at an all-time high. Because the media gave Obama some push back on the Iran deal and the JMSM somewhat tautened Obama over the fact he and the Pussyriot band did not manage to oust Putin from power in Russia.

Thus some African Americans or now better know as POC so everyone who is brown looking can be united under the banner of the feel-good JMSM are all obsessed with removing Putin from power.

POC have virtually nothing to do with Russia. Nothing. Yet they hate Putin. The left-wing JMSM puts out a book every month about how Trump colluded with Russia to fix the election.

Malcolm Nance and African American intelligence man Navy cryptologist is obsessed with Russiagate. The liberals can’t get enough of his rants against Trump and Putin. Will he ever look into Obama and his ties to Bill Ayers a known terrorist?

The JMSM is ever ready to exploit African Americans. Many blacks and black liberals seem more than indifferent to the Russian suffering under the Gulag system.

Why do the dream of war with Russia? The media repeats it day in and day out so know it exists.

The Russians are going their own way. This is good it might save them from the vile “American” culture.

American liberals, in particular, the women are obsessed with Russia hatred, They seem vile and unhinged with compared to the Russians who have continued to try and stick to tradition

American liberal women can’t get enough of it. Every liberal who once hated the CIA and loved Soviet Russia literally wants to burn the whole place down now.

Russia who did the worst of the fighting in WWII are now white sexist racist pigs.

For now, Trump and Putin are winning they are supermen.

One wonders if Trump and his superb business skill can hold out. Is he different than the Kennedys?

Let’s hope the Trumps have the skill to not end up like the Kennedys of worse the “The House of Romanov”.

I think he can do it he must.

Advertisements