Cohen congressional hearing re-ignites talk of Trump impeachment

As hearings and investigations against Trump unfold, Democrats appear to be speeding towards a moment when they will have no choice but to take action
ed note–as we like to say often here now as of late, BY ALL MEANS, all those who consider themselves experts in the area of the complicated and oftentimes convoluted nature of geo-politics where organized Jewish interests play a disproportionate role, PAY NO MIND WHATSOEVER to glaringly important pieces such as this.
Those who do choose to pay close attention, please note the following–
‘A new group called ‘By the People’ launched a pledge drive urging members of both parties in Congress to show leadership by extending the legislative branch’s oversight to the next step of impeachment.“We already know Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses,” said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, a spokesperson for the group. We can’t wait any longer and want our representatives to move forward…
View original post 1,183 more words
Advertisements