Trump praises ‘special relationship’ with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at start of Hanoi summit

ed note–The title above and accompanying story come right from the official White House website where they made sure to put the term ‘special relationship’ in quotation marks in order to get the point across that this is a verbatim quote.

Where else have we run into that term ‘special relationship’?

Every US President since Israel’s inception, every member of Congress, every Israeli Prime Minister, in short–EVERYONE of any consequence whatsoever when it comes to what has been the most dangerous 2-headed beast in human history known as USrael.

And even though the fact that this was put into quotation marks by the White House personally will escape the attention of entire swaths of commentators and ‘analysts’, rest assured, it will NOT escape the notice of Israel.