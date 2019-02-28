The Victory Hour Broadcast Jan 25, 2015

If you want to know the situation in “Ukraine” today through the eyes of ‘Dmitri’, a hard-core fighter for Freedom and for the Russian cause, you are in the right place. As we have maintained since Fall 2013 with the beginning of the “Ukrainian Conflict”, the ugly truth is that the “Ukrainian Movement” is actually rabidly anti-Russian and anti-nationalist.

As for our comrade Dmitriy – he is one of the brightest representatives of the Malorussian people, who–in the classical, historical and geographical sense of this term, represent the CORE area of Russia, where the Russian Nation started her ethno-genesis.

We hope, you`ll enjoy today’s program.

