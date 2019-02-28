Kahane’s Knesset Legacy: ‘If There’s No Torah, the Pigs Will Take Over the Country’

ed note–and once again, there’s that WORD that we are told by all sorts of experts doesn’t exist, or at least not in formulating an accurate understanding of the parameters surrounding this thing known as the ‘Jewish Question’–

We are forced to point this out–AGAIN–due to what is the deliberate and willful refusal on the part of the better percentage of people out there claiming to be ‘wise’ to the ways of d’Jooz to come to rational grips with certain uncomfortable truths that clash with their own particular and peculiar brand of religious emotionalism when it comes to the Torah, or ‘Old Testament’. These types–in the face of overwhelming counter-evidence to their position (just a small portion of which appears here) make the claim…