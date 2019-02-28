Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted in corruption cases

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

The indictment marks the first time in Israeli history that a sitting prime minister has been charged with a crime.

ed note–before all the usual suspects, and particularly within the ‘Pro-Palestine’ community, erupt with orgasmic enthusiasm over this development, recall that it is but another manifestation of ‘by way of deception, we shall make war…’

Firstly, the obvious–Netanyahu is a war criminal with the blood of not just tens of thousands, but indeed MILLIONS of innocent people on his hands. Besides Gaza, there is–

1. 3,000 Americans who lost their lives as a result of the Israeli-engineered terrorist attacks on 9/11 with which Netanyahu was intimately involved at both the planning and operation levels and which he characterized as ‘good’ in that they would generate ‘immediate sympathy for Israel’,

2. The genocide in Iraq that killed over a million and displaced even more,

3. The genocide in Libya that killed…

View original post 913 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s