‘The people of Israel will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state’

Israeli politician calls Trump’s attempt to propose new borders on Israel ‘unacceptable’
ed note–so, now that we have arrived at this juncture, there are only 2 possibilities that exist–
1. That all of this talk of the ‘deal of the century’ and of the ‘ultimate peace deal’ on Trump’s part is all just ‘an act’ and that in reality, he does not have the slightest intention of moving forward even one millimeter with even the most rudimentary steps of bringing some sort of resolution to a situation that–somewhere between probably and definitely–is going to serve as the flashpoint for WWIII.
Likewise, the other side of this coin is that all the screeching on the part of Jewish interests in America and elsewhere is also all just ‘an act’ and that the entire ‘Impeach Trump’ thing that is screamed into everyone’s ears 24/7 is just part of ‘the script’ as well…
