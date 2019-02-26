How They Do It– AIPAC slams ‘racist and reprehensible’ extremist party wooed by Netanyahu

ed note–keep in mind that the ENTIRE foundation upon which any ‘Jewish State’ is based is by definition racist, exclusive, and exclusionary, and that AIPAC–as the most powerful lobby in the US political system that functions as a mafia family of sorts in deciding who lives and who dies (sometimes literally) based upon that person’s role as a cog in the machinery that propels Judaic interests forward, is ipso facto a ‘racist’ organization.