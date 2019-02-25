Kushner: Trump Peace Plan to Address Israel’s Borders, United Palestinian State

The Ugly Truth

Top Trump aide Jared Kushner tells Sky News Arabia that peace plan will address all core issues of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

ed note–what can we say about that, ladies and Gentile-men, except

CHA-CHING…

Out of all the thousands of websites dedicated to dealing with the Palestinian/Israeli/Zionist situation, there has been one–

count them, ONE

–website that has day after day for over 2 years now, honed in on Trump’s ‘peace deal’ and correctly diagnosed this as the PRIMARY reason for the maniacal, 24/7/365 campaign on the part of organized Jewish interests in–

1. Trying to prevent his nomination,

then,

2. Trying to prevent his election,

and then, h aving failed in both these endeavors, have

